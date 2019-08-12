Colonial Williamsburg offers fall savings for homeschooling families

Homeschooling families are eligible to receive exclusive deals throughout September in Colonial Williamsburg.

The deals include single-day and multi-day admission tickets to Historic Area exhibition buildings, gardens, trades and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

Special ticketed program discounts are also available during Fall Homeschool Days.

Homeschool Days pass holders qualify for special rates at the Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel & Suites and 15% off Colonial Houses using code “HOME.”

Tickets and hotel Homeschool discounts must be purchased online in advance.

