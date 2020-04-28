Comcast extends free internet offer, option to waive late fees

Comcast says they're extending the programs they announced last month due to COVID-19, including the suspension of disconnections and a new free internet package for low-income households.

As Stay at Home orders remain the norm across the country and schools remain closed, leaving many students working from home online, Comcast says they're extending their "commitments for Xfinity customers" until June 30.

The programs, originally announced on March 13, include:

Suspension of all disconnections and late fees waived for some: Comcast says they will not disconnect any customers' Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, or Xfinity Voice service and will waive late fees for customers who contact them and let them know they can;t pay their bills. They offer alternative payment options.

Free Xfinity WiFi hostpots: Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country are available to access for free, whether you're a Comcast subscriber or not. You can find a map of hotspots here.

Data plans paused: Comcast says "while the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge."

Free internet service for low-income households: Comcast is offering 60 days of free internet services as part of their Internet Essentials program to qualifying households who sign up through June 30. The program is normally $9.95 a month for qualified low-income households. You can learn how to sign up here.

“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer. “Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people connected to the internet.”

Comcast also reported they are increasing internet speeds for new and current Internet Essentials customers from 15 to 25 MBPS download speeds.