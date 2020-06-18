Comcast once again extends free internet offer as pandemic continues

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue around the world, Comcast is extending a program they first announced in mid-March to offer a free internet package for low-income households.

The programs were first extended at the end of April to June 30, but will now be available through the end of 2020, according to Comcast.

School districts around the country are making reopening plannings for this coming fall, and many of those are expected to include some days with students learning outside of the classroom, likely relying on internet connections for remote learning.

Comcast says, to help support families and students through that time, they will continue to provide their offer of 60 days of free internet service for any new customers eligible for their Internet Essentials program. The program is normally $9.95 a month for qualified low-income households. You can learn how to sign up here.

In addition, Comcast says they'll continue waiving the requirement that customers not have a past-due balance with Comcast to be able to qualify for the free offer.

“For almost a decade, Comcast has been helping to level the playing field for families in need so they can benefit from all the Internet has to offer. So, we’re happy to be able to extend this 60 days of free Internet service to new customers,” said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services. “Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends.”

The Internet Essentials program has existed since 2011 to connect more than two million low-income families and approximately eight million people to the internet. Comcast says in that time, it's grown from focusing on bridging the “homework gap” for school-age children to investing in "digital equity."

In addition to the internet access itself, it offers ways to access free digital skills training in print, online, and in person, and a choice to buy a low-cost computer.

Internet Essentials was created through a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners.

Anyone interested in the program can sign up here through any web-connected device. You can also call 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

Comcast also reported earlier this year they are increasing internet speeds for new and current Internet Essentials customers from 15 to 25 MBPS download speeds.