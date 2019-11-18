Committee holds open house on possible greenway in Staunton

On Monday night, people had the chance to share their thoughts about plans for a greenway in the Queen City.

The Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee hopes to fit the greenway plans into what's already in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

The Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee held an open house to gather suggestions from the community about where they would like to see a greenway.

Committee chair Sara Hollbery said they have a general concept plan, but are hoping for specific suggestions.

"We want to see greenways as connecting destinations," Hollberg said. "So one important thing is where do people in Staunton want to go and where are some of the great destinations that we can connect."

Hollberg said the goal of the project is to fit the greenway into what already exists in Staunton.

"One that could make things really work well for tourists, for citizens, but it's basically in our view something that should be really helps the overall network,' Hollberg said.

If you missed the meeting Monday, Hollberg said there will be a survey online.

