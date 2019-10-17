EMU hosts Community Criminal Justice Days III

More than 300 people participated in the Community Criminal Justice Days III event at EMU.

The event was hosted by Staunton non-profit The institute for Reform and Solutions. It partnered with the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding for the two-day conference, which includes multiple break out sessions and workshops.

Groups focused on addressing problems with the criminal justice system, and how the Valley can work to break the cycle of incarceration.

"Children of incarcerated parents have a much higher likelihood of being incarcerated in a juvenile detention facility by the age of 12," Dr. Nancy Insco, Executive Director and Founder of The Institute for Reform and Solutions, said. "They have a one in six chance."

Dr. Insco said this is because there is so much instability in those children's lives, they become labeled and end up fulfilling those labels. The people attending the conference believe they can make a change.

The groups talked about different topics, like mental health, housing, family and career paths as all things that could be improved to keep people out of the system.

Dr. Insco said this is something that the community as well as agencies need to come together to work in order to achieve the goal of reducing the numbers of people who are incarcerated.