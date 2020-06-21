Advertisement

Community Foundation prepares for the third annual Great Community Give on June 24

The Great Community Give hopes to reach its fundraising goal of $600,000 on June 24.
The Great Community Give hopes to reach its fundraising goal of $600,000 on June 24. (WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
The Community Foundation is preparing for its annual fundraising event, the Great Community Give, which benefits over 100 nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The Great Community Give will be accepting online donations from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24.

"It really skyrocketed since its first year and we're just so thankful to live in a community with such high generosity," Amanda Bomfim, a program officer with the Community Foundation, said. "They surprise me in a good way every year."

The fundraising event was postponed from its original date in April so the Community Foundation could focus their immediate attention on helping nonprofits addressing the urgent needs of those impacted by COVID-19.

the Great Community Give's fundraising goal was $333,000 and ended up raising over $450,000.

Bomfim said this year, their fundraising goal is $600,000, but another goal of theirs is to engage more with the community.

"Now we want to focus more on donors, than the unique donor total," Bomfim said. "We just want to be able to engage more people out in the community."

Bomfim said even though this is a virtual event, there has been in-person engagement in the past, but this year that won't be an option as the Community Foundation follows CDC social distancing guidelines.

"The building won't be open to anyone outside of the Community Foundation staff and the planning committee for [Great Community Give] and a few volunteers."

She said winning nonprofits are welcome to take photos outside of their building with their big check, but groups will be monitored.

Bomfim said the Great Community Give website has been improved since last year making it mobile-friendly for donors.

