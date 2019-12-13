Community Placement Program at Blue Ridge Detention Center helps area juveniles

Juvenile crime statistics show a decline across central Virginia. That includes cases entering the Blue Ridge Detention Center. The reason for the decline is partially due to how cases are processed and services like the Community Placement Program (CPP).

The CPP is an alternative place for juveniles to go instead of going to a correctional center. Right now, Virginia has contracts with ten facilities around the state, and one juvenile in the program says it is helping him get his life back on track.

Eighteen-year-old KyShawn Brown hasn’t had the easiest life.

“Once my stepfather got locked up, it just changed my ways like, ‘yeah, I’m going to do what I want because ain’t nobody here to guide me through.'"

Brown got caught up with street life and selling drugs, which landed him at the Blue Ridge Detention Center in Albemarle County. However, since starting the CPP, he's seen big improvements in his life.

"Vocabulary, you know, feelings, you feel me, skills you probably wouldn't even use, but it's good to use them because it's helpful in the real world,” Brown said.

CPP offers plenty of activities for juveniles, like school courses, substance abuse groups, and therapy classes. The main reason CPP is so successful is that it offers more time for staff to work with residents.

"It makes it more beneficial because they have more opportunity for those one-on-one interactions with staff, also we’re able to adapt a little bit more as far as visitation and family engagement,” CPP Case Manager Misty Chambers said.

Chambers said Brown was shy at first.

"The first couple of days were a little rocky, he was a little unsure of the new environment."

Now they are helping him ask himself some hard questions.

"If you had to go through some stuff in life, what would you do? Would you jeopardize your life? Would you make the right decision?” Brown questioned.

From now on, Brown says he's going to make the right decision so he can be an inspiration to others.

"I want to be a leader, a positive leader though, somebody that's inspirational to the young folks like me when I was doing what I was doing."

Brown will be getting out of the center in less than a month. He says he’s going to take the skills he’s learned from music artists coming to visit to help in him his music career.