Community and police come together to celebrate National Night Out

On Tuesday night, local law enforcement partnered with neighborhoods to celebrate National Night Out.

This year marks the 36th year the event has taken place, and organizers said it's an opportunity for police to engage with community members under positive circumstances.

"Public safety is a shared responsibility," said Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English. "We need to meet as many people as we can, make those connections, and be able to solve problems in our neighborhood."

The Harrisonburg Police Department and other law enforcement and emergency response agencies traveled to five neighborhoods around the City. However, the night also served as a chance for neighbors to get to know those around them.

"It helps a lot If I know the habits of my neighbors," said Meldorise Jordan, who lives in Harrisonburg. "If somebody comes just out of sorts then you can look out and say hey that's not right and take care of that."

Chief English said neighbors are often the first line of defense against crime and urged people to be the eyes and ears of their community.

"We all have to look out for each other," said Chief English. "A lot of the time it's not us being there, it's your neighbors knowing what's going on next door and calling us to assist, so it is extremely important to know one another."

