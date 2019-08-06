Community works to brighten up downtown Franklin

After receiving a grant earlier this year, the Pendleton County Convention and Visitors Bureau was hard at work this summer to make some additions to Main Street in the town of Franklin.

Laura Brown, with Pendleton County Convention and Visitor Bureau, said the town was excited for the grant to bring some color and life in its downtown area.

"We really wanted to doctor up downtown Franklin. It's a historic district and it's listed on Historical Society's of America," Brown said. "We really wanted to showcase how beautiful downtown is for everyone."

The grant was used to add new town signs, as well as help remove more than 40 parking meters from Main Street.

"The meters had probably been here for about 60 years so everybody was really excited to see them taken down," Brown said. "They weren't being utilized in town so they were more of an eyesore than anything."

In their place, 13 different solar lampposts were put up with hanging baskets designed and taken care of by local businesses.

One of the loudest additions to Main Street is a public piano outside the Stat Hotel and Restaurant. Brown said the piano was donated as apart of the project and can be played any time of the day.

"One of our foundation board members reached out to me and said, hey, if we can find a piano, we're going to donate it in memory of a couple," Brown said. " The couple was Paul and Shirley Thompson and so the piano was donated. We painted it so it's been a community effort."

Brown said they do have more future project planned for Main Street such as adding more lamp posts. This fall, they will be repainting the piano with help from artist at Pendleton County High School.