Community center receives green house to expand resources for kids

Progress on the West Luray Recreation Center is continuing to move forward as walls are up and equipment is in the center.

On Saturday, community members donated a green house to the center to offer kids the experience of gardening and cooking.

The green house located behind the center was donated by Lisa Mcquail, a volunteer at the West Luray Recreation Center, who said she hopes teaching kids about gardening will restore the tradition with families from around the area.

Audre King, the organizer behind the space, said he's honored by the donation and proud of where the progress of the almost 150-year-old school house has come along.

"We've done everything from installing a kitchen since the last time you've been here our computer lab is now functioning and up and running," King said. "We've put in two bathrooms since the last time that I saw you and we've also been doing some editing and renovations to the down stairs area."

Recently the center received a $10,000 grant from Derek McNeal, who won the award from Walmart

back in November.

King said over the next few months with the grant they plan on installing furnaces in each room of the center to keep it heated.

He also said in honor of the Andrew Jackson School, the building they occupy, turning 150 years old next year the center will be kicking off a capital campaign to finish funding construction and programming for the center.

King said if everything goes as planned they hope to have the center officially open by next spring.