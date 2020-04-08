Community comes together to support Augusta Health during COVID-19 outbreak

As COVID-19 has caused some medical supplies to be in short supply, Augusta Health is turning to the community for support. The Augusta Health Foundation said they've been overwhelmed with the support they've received from the community.

"To reach out and to have the community respond with these things in our hour of need is just incredible," Tami Radecke, executive director for the Augusta Health Foundation, said.

As the hospital is working to care for patients, they've had their needs fulfilled by people in the community.

"We have been overwhelmed by the community's response. We've had woodworkers that have brought us N95 masks, from their woodwork shops," Radecke said. "We've had sewing groups connected to local churches who are sewing masks out of cloth."

On Monday afternoon, the hospital asked for people to make masks out of surgical drape, using a pattern that more resembles N95 masks. By Wednesday afternoon, Radecke said they were already out of the drapes. They're still asking people to donate handmade cloth masks.

"The cloth masks are so important, and they are used not only by some of our front line staff, such as folks who are greeting people in front of the hospital, or others who are in administrative positions, but also patients," Radecke said.

As more people have been donating supplies, the hospital has set up a truck outside of the office building behind the hospital. People can drop supplies off there every day. Radecke said the support is very important to the hospital.

"You know it's really important that this community understands that we're here for each other, and the hospital and the health system is here for this community," Radecke said.

She added they are still in need of hand sanitizer, face shields, tyvek suits and gloves. Additionally, Radecke said monetary donations are always helpful. The money can be used to support family members of hospital employees who are out of work due to the pandemic.

You can donate to the fund on the Augusta Health Foundation website. The donation truck is in front of the office building every day from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

