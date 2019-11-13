Community creates fundraiser to help family affected by crash

Staff at Augusta Correctional Center are trying to help two of their co-workers get back on their feet after an accident left their car totaled and caused their daughter to be sent to UVA Children's Hospital.

Brandie Via, the organizer of the fundraiser, said the accident broke 7-year-old Natalie Peach's leg. Via said seeing her co-workers in need as parents made her want to help out.

"The little girl is actually going to be facing a lot of complications here on out and a lot of surgeries," Via said. "So they're going to need transportation, so we're doing everything we can to help them."

Via started the fundraiser on Facebook to try and raise money so the Peach family could purchase a new vehicle.

She said she and her sister have also reached out to car dealerships to see if anyone can help them get to and from work and to the hospital.

Via said she's only known the Peach family for a year, but the community at Augusta Correctional is so strong they treat each other like family.

"We're a small community and we reach out for others, that's what we do," Via said. "That's what I like to do, give out to others, I would think they would do the same for me."

On Nov. 22, the community will be putting together a cake walk to celebrate Natalie's 8th birthday at the Craigsville Town Hall.

Via asks anyone who wants to help to donate a cake of donate toward the fundraiser.

