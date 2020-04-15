Community group drops off second batch of 3D-printed face shields for Sentara RMH

On Wednesday, Hburg Makers and James Madison University dropped off 600 more 3D-printed face shields for staff at Sentara RMH, completing their 1,200 face shield goal.

Last week, we introduced you to Hburg Makers Help – a group of community members, businesses, and staff at James Madison University, all of whom are creating 3D-printed face shields.

The group, now made up of more than 40 people, were making 1,200 shields to give to the RMH Foundation for hospital staff.

Jeff Guinn, owner of Mark-It in downtown Harrisonburg, said the headpiece is 3D-printed and the shield itself is cut out using FDA-approved plastic.

Half of those shields were dropped off last week and the final batch was delivered to the front of the hospital on Wednesday.

As the group was leaving, they set up a car processional outside the hospital and honked their horns to show support for the staff in RMH.

The group will continue to make face shields for smaller clinics and have started on their next order of 250 shields for the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.