Community group looks to build youth center for teens

Big Blue, a community organization in Wardensville, West Virginia, is in the process of filling a need they see in the community by repurposing an old building in the town into a youth center for teenagers.

The building was used by the Capon Valley Fire Company, and before that, it was a video store that sat vacant for some time. After members of Big Blue approached the fire company about remodeling the building for the community, the fire company was all for it.

"We're separated from most of the rest of the county geographically, so there's not a whole lot in this town to do," said Stephen Shook, a member of Big Blue. "So we want to create a safe, fun place for kids to come and enjoy."

The organization is now looking at ways to raise money to purchase materials needed to remodel the building. Shook said as of now, they have a fundraising goal set at $20,000 by the end of summer.

He said the first things to be replaced in the building will be the floor and roof to make sure the structure is safe. After that, Shook said they hope to have kids in the community help out along the way.

Shook said if they can raise enough money by September, they hope to have the center open by next year.

If you are interested in donating click here.

One of their fundraising events is a basketball tournament that will start on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Big Blue is made up of members from the community, local churches, businesses and civic groups in Hardy County.