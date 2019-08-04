Crash victim remembered during vigil

On Saturday, friends and family met at Fort Defiance High School to hold a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Hailey Green.

More than 100 people showed up to the vigil on Saturday, to share a memory of Green and her dedication to the community.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hailey was killed when she was hit in a head-on collision while driving along Route 254.

Friends and family put on the vigil to give the community a chance to share a laugh or memory they had with Green.

"She was one of the most caring people we knew," Tasia Hoover, a friend of Green's, said.

Green was on her way to study nursing at Eastern Mennonite University this fall — a major her friends said she chose because of how much she cared for the well being of people.

"You can do her completely wrong and she'd still love you regardless of who you were as a person." Alexis Bryan said.

The community lit candles outside and laid flowers near her old high school parking spot when it began to rain.

This did not stop the friends and family who were gathered there to stop honoring Green. Instead, the vigil was moved into the school's auditorium.

There coaches and athletes talked about how Green dedicated high school to working with athletic trainers for the past 12 high school sports seasons.

"She was the least shellfish person I ever knew, She always cared for everybody else," one school coach said.

"She was always everywhere, you need a band-aid and she's got you covered right there on the spot," a student said.

Saturday night showed friends and family want the community to remember Green for having a friendly smile and always putting you before herself.

Administration at the highschool told WHSV on Tuesday the school plans to hold a moment of silence in honor of Green.