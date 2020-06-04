Community holds racial injustice rally outside Waynesboro municipal building

Wednesday evening, close to 150 protesters rallied outside the Thomas Gorsuch Municipal Building in Waynesboro to speak on racial injustice across the country and the death of George Floyd.

The crowd filled with people of all ages gathered to listen to speakers on racial injustice.

The rally was planned by Waynesboro STAND UP and as more people continued to arrive throughout the event speakers of color spoke on how they've been impacted through racism or police brutality.

Tierra Williams, one of the speakers, said she was disappointed by not seeing a presence from the Waynesboro Police Department or their support.

"You don't have to agree with Black Lives Matter, I think if you just show the people that you care about us and that you're willing to listen to us and to our problems and actually listen not just in one ear and out the other, listen to us. We can get through this," Williams said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Waynesboro Police Department said they decry the conduct of the officer's actions in Floyd's death. They added they will continue their exemplary law enforcement service for the community.

Another rally and march will be held in Waynesboro at Constitutional Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

