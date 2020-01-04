Community holds blood drive honoring Raven Morgan

On Saturday, community members held a blood drive at the Timberville Moose Lodge to honor and remember 30-year-old Raven Morgan, a member of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office who died in a crash back in August.

Along with the blood drive, community members were collecting school supplies for students at John C. Myers Elementary and Play Area Day-care.

Morgan worked for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office for the past six years before her life was cut short when she was hit head-on by another vehicle on Route 259.

Morgan's family told WHSV she was an organ donor and helped many live a better life.

Her family felt the blood drive would serve as a reminder to the community on how you can always help people in need.

Julie Burch, one of the drive's organizers, said she thinks Morgan would be proud of what they did.

"She would love it but she wasn't a person who needed the recognition," Burch said. " She was a very humble person so I think she would appreciate everything we have done and everything we will continue to do."

At the drive friends also handed out sunflower pins for donors to wear in honor of Morgan, as it was her favorite flower.

Burch said they plan on having more events that give back to the community in honor of Morgan later this year.

