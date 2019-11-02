Community honors teen who passed away from cancer with chicken and baked good sales

On Saturday, community members in Churchville held a chicken and baked good sales to help benefit a family who's child passed away from cancer in October.

Earlier this year we told you about 13-year-old Maggi Peterson who was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma back in October of 2018.

This past August the community held a chicken fundraiser, that raised more than $5,000 to help with her medical costs.

The community is still trying to honor Maggi by helping her family pay for medical costs.

Cindy Lowe, the fundraiser organizer said Maggi was a true Churchville Sweetheart.

"She's such a doll she was very soft-spoken, very humble, kind, the biggest heart and I mean she loved everybody," Lowe said.

Lowe said at Saturday's event they hoped to raise as much as their last fundraiser did in August. They also plan to have another sale in the spring to help benefit other families affected by cancer.