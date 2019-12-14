Community honors fallen Veterans with wreaths

On Saturday, Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,600 locations in the United States observed National Wreaths Across America Day including here in the Valley.

Wreaths were also put in place in the center of the cemetery to represent each branch of the U.S military.

In many homes around the country this holiday season there maybe an extra empty seat for one who is serving or made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Dozens of Veterans and community member gathered at Staunton National Cemetery to honor and remember those american heroes by laying down more than 400 Christmas wreaths on headstones.

As people put down the wreaths they would also read the Veteran's name aloud and pause for a moment of silence.

"We were able to put down at about half, there's about 867 Veterans buried here and and with fundraising, donations, and sponsorships." Jennifer Robinson, Senior Member of the Civil Air Patrol, said. "Because of the community's help we were able to purchase the wreaths through Wreaths Across America."

Robinson said they are still looking for sponsorships and donations to put wreaths at every head stone in the cemetery. If you would like to donate click here.

