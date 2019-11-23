Community members advocate for 'Second Amendment sanctuary' in Rockingham County

Since the election counties across the Commonwealth are petitioning to become second amendment sanctuaries. On Wednesday we told you about community members in Augusta County supporting it and now there's support in Rockingham County.

"Whether we do it with the entire Commonwealth or by ourselves this is basically a statement saying we are not going to allow this infringement to take place," Jennifer Brown, Chair of the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, said.

Brown said all across the state there is a movement to declare communities as second amendment sanctuaries.

She said many community members are worried legislation could be passed in Richmond that will harm gun owners.

Now members of the community including the Rockingham County Republican Party have asked the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to join those other communities in making sure the second amendment right is not infringed upon.

"Rockingham is imploring our board of supervisors to take up this measure as well just basically stating that they are not going to violate the second amendment "

There is a petition online to request the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopt a resolution that's a pro-second amendment. Brown said this is a second chance for red areas around Virginia to make sure their voice is heard.

"Whatever we do here locally we are just making a statement saying that we do not want our board of supervisors to use our taxpayer money to implement those infringements."

Stephen King, County Administrator, did reach out to WHSV and said the topic will be on the agenda for the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.