Community members in Harrisonburg protest removal of U.S troops in Syria

On Sunday, more than 150 people protested at court square in Harrisonburg, President Donald Trump's decision to remove U.S troops from Syria and the impact it has on Kurdish people living there.

Organizers of the protest say Kurdish-Americans make up more than 1,600 people living in Harrisonburg.

Community members lite candles, marched around Court Square, and spoke their mind on the President's decision earlier this month.

The organizers said this decision has given the green light for Turkey's government to create a safe zone between Syria. They said in that process they have killed Kurdish people living in that area.

Soma Aga, one of the event's organizers, said many Kurdish-Americans feel betrayed.

"The Kurds have fought alongside the United States for many years when it comes to fighting ISIS and removing them from that area," Aga said. "We're just outraged because of this treatment and unjustice because innocent people are being killed."

Organizers of Sunday's protest said Kurdish-Americans make up more than 1,600 people living in Harrisonburg. They said that's why the issue is important for the community.

Aga said many of those Americans immigrated to the Valley when Saddam Hussein was in power in Iraq and attacked Kurdish dominant cities.

Many speakers at the protest requested the next step is to keep asking local government leaders like Ben Cline to push for policies in D.C that boycott arming Turkey.

On Oct. 15, Congressman Ben Cline tweeted out, that he supported legislation that imposed crippling sanctions on Turkey.