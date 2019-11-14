Community members in Staunton share thoughts on impeachment inquiry

The impeachment inquiry of President Trump has become public this week, but even behind closed doors, it has been the center of attention.

Laura van Assendelft, political science professor at Mary Baldwin University shares her perspective of the impeachment inquiry. Credit: WHSV

"I just really want to know the truth," Linda Barton, a Nelson County resident, said.

The impeachment inquiry of President Trump has many people wanting to know the truth.

"We never want to get to a situation where we're impeaching someone who is leading our country," Barton said. "That is not a good thing, but we do need to be informed, and we do need to know the truth and we do need to come up with a decision."

The impeachment process can be tough to follow, though.

"The rhetoric that both sides use to spin what the process is right now, and whether the process is a sham or whether it's a constitutional crisis," Laura van Assendelft, political science professor at Mary Baldwin University said. "And that's frustrating because when there is a question that reaches the level of a congressional inquiry, both sides should take that incredibly seriously."

van Assendelft says dramatizing that rhetoric can lead people to form opinions before hearing any of the facts.

"Once that rhetoric is repeated over and over and over, people make up their minds about the process," van Assendelft said.

While some are not keeping up with the impeachment inquiry, others are, and say the process is a waste of time and money.

"It's just going to sour the whole thing, the whole process," Bryan Demory, Staunton resident, said. "People are already fed up with politicians in general and this only makes it worse."

Others say the impeachment should move forward if Trump has violated the law.

"Have a hearing of being impeached. It's just not right to be using other countries for your own devices," Dan Lefever, Staunton resident, said.

The House is working to determine the facts to figure out if Trump has carried out any impeachable offenses. If they can identify charges and agree on them, the process will be moved to the Senate for a trial.

"That's a higher threshold. You have to have a two thirds majority. That's a super majority to agree to remove him from office," van Assendelft said.

If President Trump is removed from office, he will not be able to run for re-election.

The next public hearing is Friday.