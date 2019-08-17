Crowd calls for racial justice in Staunton march

A march through the streets of the Queen City on Saturday morning served as a rallying call for equality while also marking a grim anniversary.

A crowd gathered outside the original site of the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church on West Beverley Street — the first church established by an African American in Staunton — to pray, sing and note sites of importance in the city.

The march, put on by the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Virginia and the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, was part of a broader event in an area known as the Slavery Trail of Tears to mark 400 years since the first slaves were sold into bondage in Jamestown.

Shelby Owen, director of Emanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton, said from 1810 to 1865, millions of slaves were forced to march through the Shenandoah Valley. Along the way, many families were separated or even died from disease.

Owen said the march was a way to bring the community of Staunton closer together.

"By acknowledging past injustices, we hope to be able to better communicate and better live together with our brothers and sisters both white and people of color," Owen said.

The march ended at Augusta Street Methodist Church where community members shared stories of what it was like to be African American and grow up in Staunton.