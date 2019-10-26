Community mourns life of woman killed in RV fire

A Valley community is mourning the death of a Harrisonburg woman who was killed in a RV fire in Augusta County last week.

Crews responded to the fire at the North 340 Campground, and police said 59-year-old Jennifer Charles was unable to escape the burning RV. She was found dead once crews extinguished the flames.

Jess Knighton was also in the RV at the time of the fire, but he was able to escape with minor injuries. He said this last week that without his friend, Jennifer, he's had a "huge empty spot" in his life.

"When we were together, I felt like a complete person, and now it just feels like a lot is missing," Knighton said. "She was one of a kind. I'll never see nothing like her... I'll never look for nothing else after her."

Knighton said he and Charles had been friends for more than 20 years.

"Humble... she wasn't judgmental. She saw the good side in everybody," Knighton said. "She helped anybody, anytime, anywhere."

Virginia State Police say there is no evidence to indicate that the fire was suspicious in nature, but they are still searching for the origin and cause of the fire.

As Jess mourns the loss of his friend, he is also grappling with the fact that his camper, and all of his belongings, were destroyed in the fire.

The community has set up a donation site at the Elkton Area Community Center to leave cards and needed items.

A sample list of items include:

• electric shaver and supplies

• battery alarm clock

• belts

• snow boots

• sweat pants and sweat shirts

• gas cards

• grocery cards

The Elkton Area Community Center is open M-F 7a.m. - 9p.m., and Saturday7a.m.- 3-p.m.

If you have questions, you may contact Patti & Don Meadows at 540-908-8130 or drmeadows1@gmail.com