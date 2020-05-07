Community organizes car parade for Waynesboro man's 99th birthday

It was a special day for one Waynesboro man as he celebrated his 99th birthday.

One Waynesboro community is celebrating a special man's 99th birthday with a car parade.

Wallace Redd's family and friends say they weren't going to let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating.

So, on May 7, Port Republic Road in Waynesboro was filled with cars and balloons as Redd's family and community dropped off cards and gifts at his door step.

"Every week, he is one of the first people to show up at church ready to play his horn at 99 yeas old. He's always got a big smile and he never fails to express that he loves everybody," said Henry Brooks, Redd's family member.

His family says Wallace brings a smile to everyone around him, and hopes to spend his next birthday with him in person.

You may remember Redd from a previous story on WHSV when Jim Snead Ford in Waynesboro honored him as a 'Hometown Hero' for 88 years of service to the company.