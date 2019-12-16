Community puts on fundraiser to support family affected by Thanksgiving fire

On Monday, Gobbler Grill in Broadway held a fundraiser to give back to a family who lost everything in a house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Throughout the day a portion of customers totals went to the Lindamood family as they continue to recover.

Organizers of the fundraiser said Danielle Lindamood, the homeowner, was a teacher at Broadway High School who has been a friendly face to the community.

"It happened Thanksgiving morning, so you know that's something that's really tough on somebody," Colby Monguld, with the Gobbler Grill, said. "You know if your available and you have the ability you just try and go out and give a helping hand."

The community is also asking to nominate Lindamood for the Keith's Auto Sale Christmas Car Give away. Along with her home, Lindamood's vehicle was also lost in the fire. You can nominate her using her school email, dlindamood@rockingham.k12.va.us, and school phone number, 540-896-7081.

