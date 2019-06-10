Community raises money for 15-year-old musician

Sophia Schwaner, a 15-year-old in Staunton, has had a love for music and theater since she was a young child.

15-year-old Sophia Schwaner playing the violin.

With the help of the community, she is able to pursue her passion even further in Boston.

When the Stuart Hall student was accepted into the Boston Conservatory at Berklee's Summer High School Intensive, she says she was speechless.

But she could not afford to go without financial aid.

That's when the community stepped up, raising $5,850 in 6 days to help support her dreams.

"I was so surprised that we were able to raise the money," Schwaner said. "My theater teacher, kind of, initiated that because I was ready to give up and then he was, like, 'no. Just try.' So, yeah, I'm really grateful for everyone."

The two-week program will allow her to study musical theory and work on her craft, while collaborating with other young composers and learning from professionals.