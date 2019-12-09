Community rallies ahead of school board meeting in opposition of school possibly closing

Ahead of Monday night's Rockingham County School Board meeting, dozens of community members stood outside of Broadway High School with signs, buttons,and glow sticks in opposition to the possibility of Linville-Edom Elementary closing.

"People who've grandparents went here, the grandparents that went here themselves are speaking up and showing up hopefully tonight to support us."Jane Blackburn, co-president of the Linville -Edom PTO, said. "We want to make sure that the school board members know and Dr.Scheikl knows that there is tremendous support behind keeping Linville Edom open."

We first introduced you to these community members last month when they created yard signs to bring awareness to the potential change.

Blackburn said she hoped tonight the community would come out to the meeting to hear the details of the school board plan to possible close the school.

Dr.Oskar Scheikl, Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, told WHSV the proposed change could save the school district close to $8,000,000 the school district could use elsewhere.

Dr.Scheikl said no decision has been made yet and hopes through meetings like on Monday he can hear more from the community.

Monday's school board meeting features a public comment period but those wishing to speak had to sign up before the meeting started.