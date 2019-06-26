Community remembers educator who died in crash

Jonathon Kite died Monday evening in a crash along Route 211 near Luray. Community members mourn and remember him as a great friend and teacher.

Those who new Kite called him by his nickname, JK, and say he impacted so many lives around the Commonwealth.

Kite taught Virginia and United States Government at Page County High School. He later became an assistant principal for Briar Woods High School in Loudon County, Virginia.

Eric Benson, with Page County Public Schools, said Kite was always a teacher who went above and beyond in the classroom. He said it was because Kite cared for his students and their futures.

"Whether it was a sporting event, a musical, a concert, whatever it was the Prom he was around it," Benson said. "He fully devoted his life to making kids, better people."

We reached out to Kite's family who said he will be missed by everyone. They said he was a good friend, brother, uncle and leader.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2020 Kia Telluride was heading west on Rt. 211 when the vehicle ran off the roadway at 4:54 p.m. just before the intersection with Bixlers Ferry Road. That's just west of Luray.

Police said the Kia ran off the left side of the road, across the median, and hit an eastbound 2005 Chevy Impala head-on. The impact of the crash sent the Kia into an eastbound 1999 GMC Envoy as well.

State Police identified the driver of the Kia as Kite, who died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Police said before the crash it was raining, and water on the roadway is a factor in their investigation of the crash.

Another man was killed in the crash but police have not yet released his name.

The driver of the Envoy was unharmed.