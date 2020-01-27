Community remembers long-time Burger King manager

If you pass the Burger King off East Market St. in Harrisonburg, you may notice a message honoring a long-time manager, Vickie Madison, who passed away last week while battling Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Tina Crigler, one of Madison's friends, stopped by the Burger King on Monday to reminisce with coworkers about the person Madison was.

Crigler said she can remember her friend taking the time to babysit her kids years ago so she could work and make a living for her family.

She said she misses her friend and her smiling face that would always welcome anyone through the door.

"She went downhill really fast, she got to the point where she couldn't talk and it was affecting her brain," Crigler said.

Coworkers said Madison was born in Keezletown and worked at several Burger King locations throughout the Valley for more than 20 years. They said it was a job she enjoyed and she would always step up to help others

"She would do anything for anybody and she would go out of her way," Jason Madden, a coworker, said. "She would even come in early to help cover shifts. It's definitely a hit for the Burger King community and us."

Madden said to pay respect to Madison and her family, they have left a message for her on their restaurant marquee. He said if she saw the message, he thinks she'd laugh and be happy.