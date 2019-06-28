Community remembers longtime SNP worker who died in crash

Donald E. Pope, 65 of Harrisonburg, died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 211 near Luray on Monday.

His friends and coworkers, who called him Donnie, remembered him on Friday for the impact he made at Shenandoah National Park and in the community.

Pope worked as a cook at several of the hotels around the park for more than 30 years, and he had many friends on top of the mountain.

Jill Blakeley, a longtime friend of Pope's, said he was unlike any other person she knew because of how kind he was.

"He was like a great big teddy bear — he was big and mean, but he had the softest voice and the biggest heart of anybody I ever met in my life," Blakeley said. "He always greeted you with a hug and a smile and that goes for everybody."

Page Wightman, the manager at Big Meadows Lodge, said Pope retired recently but over the past months, he asked to be rehired. She said she thinks it's because he wanted to see his old friends again.

"It's interesting because Donnie actually retired and got a little bored; he came to see me this winter," Wightman said. "He said, 'Pam I'm bored,' and I said, 'you're bored? Well why don't you come back to work,' and he said, 'I think I want to.'"

Longtime friends and coworkers of Pope said they were excited for him to be back and it felt just like the 70s again — until Pope's death on Monday. Now they say it will never be the same.

"The place hasn't been the same all week, as you can imagine, people are devastated," Wightman said. "He's going to be very hard to replace without a doubt. We miss him."

On Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m. the Big Meadows Lodge in Shenandoah National Park will have a memorial service for Pope. Organizers said the event is open to the public and asks for anyone who knew him to come out.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses, which you can find online here.