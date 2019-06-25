Community renovates new recreation center in Luray

Living Legacy is a non-profit organization, aiming to rebuild the recreation center and help those in need around the Valley.

"The one thing that Luray doesn't have that everyone talks about is something for youth to do," said Audre King, the CEO of Living Legacy.

King, a Luray native, saw the building as an eye sore and wanted to create change.

"I thought it would be awesome to have a recreation center. Instead of building one, I thought it would be just amazing, to find something that has the rich history that this has, and use it for the good in this next generation," said King.

This building, formerly the Andrew Jackson School, was where African Americans in Page County attended from the 1800s until the 1950s. It cost $5,467 back in the day.

"Those that went here, many of them still live within these neighborhoods. They're in their 70s, they're in their 80s, and they all talk about the fun times that they had here," said King.

The recreation center is funded through donations which help to buy things like buses that will transport kids from school to the center.

"We'll pick the kids up and do what's known as an hour of power, we tutor them, help them study, talk about their day and help them with developmental skills," said King.

The center will provide a business room, with laptops and printers, as well as a free counseling program. This will also be used as senior center and youth mentorship program.

King said they hope to open the center to the public in three weeks. With donations and community support, he believes the center could open even sooner.