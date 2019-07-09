Community responds to second officer involved shooing near Timberville

In less than two weeks, there have been two officer involved shootings near Timberville that resulted in the death of two men.

Authorities responded to a shooting incident near Timberville on Sunday evening | WHSV

Some community members said this is rare and concerning for their small town.

"It really blows me away," said Angela Tusing, a Timberville resident. "I've lived here my entire life and we've never had any officer involved shootings that I can recall, so I'm just blown away by it."

On Sunday night, deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Timberville Police Department responded to a home in the 19000 block of Mechanicsville Rd.

Police had been told someone there had fired a gun while attempting to enter the home.

When officers arrived, according to VSP investigators, they found 41-year-old Johnny W. Dellinger Jr., of Rockingham County, outside the home.

Police said Dellinger walked around an outbuilding and then started advancing on the officer and deputy "in a threatening manner." Officers commanded him to stop, but when he refused to comply, police said the officer and deputy fired at Dellinger.

The officer and deputy attempted life-saving measures, but Dellinger died at the scene.

"Stuff like that doesn't really happen here," said Jimmy Southern, a Timberville resident. "It's a small town. People really just go to work and come home."

Less than two weeks before, a Timberville officer was involved in a separate fatal officer-involved shooting in which police said a man attacked the officer with a sword.

Community members told WHSV they hope something can be done to prevent anymore shootings from happening.

"I think they need to think things through and maybe get higher people involved," Tusing said. "So they can avoid this in the future."