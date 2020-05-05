Community supporters join parade at Accordius Health in Waynesboro

With horns honking, lights flashing and cards decorated, the residents of Accordius Health in Waynesboro saw a community parade Tuesday afternoon.

Laura Johnson, admissions coordinator for Accordius Health, said she got the idea after seeing the other parades around the community. Businesses that work with Accordius Health and the fire department lined up to drive around the parking lot for residents and staff of the long-term care center.

"We've got some great folks that we work with day to day and we miss them," Johnson said. "We hope our residents can understand that they are still loved, still cared for, not forgotten."

Johnson added she hoped the parade would be exciting for the residents and show them that people still care, even if they aren't able to come inside the facility.

The facility confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 last week, saying the affected resident was isolated as soon as symptoms began.

All staff have been wearing PPE, have been participating in screenings of temperature and symptoms and have been disinfecting everything, according to administration.

Administrators told WHSV they love their residents and want to do everything they can to protect them.

