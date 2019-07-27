Community throws surprise birthday party for boy with autism

A 6-year-old boy recently diagnosed with Autism had a birthday to remember on Saturday as members of the community threw him a surprise party.

Kris Church-DiCiccio said her son Nicolas was diagnosed back in March and before that he was bullied in school. She eventually decided to transfer him to another school.

Church-DiCiccio said it can be hard for Nicolas to socialize due to his condition and when it came time to invite people to his birthday, he didn't have many friends.

In response, Staunton's American Freestyle Karate worked with the family and some of its younger members to throw a surprise party for Nicolas.

"There's a lot of people here today and it just melts my heart to see how they have supported him," Church-DiCiccio said. " It's been really a really long journey since he's been diagnosed and it's been difficult for him, so I'm just glad he's made some friends here."

His mother said Nicolas has been going to the karate facility for close to a year and it has been a positive experience for him.

Nicolas said his favorite part of the party was playing games with his new friends.