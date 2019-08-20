Community welcomes back students on first day of school

Community members were up bright and early at Broadway High School on Tuesday morning to welcome back students to their first day at school.

Jennifer Knick, assistant principal at Broadway High School, said the tradition is known as Community Welcome Day and it's the fourth year the school has done celebrated the day.

More than 50 community members lined the entrance of the school to share a smile, a high five, and waved good luck posters wishing kids a great school year.

Knick said every year the number of supporters continue to grow because the community loves showing their support for kids.

"We have the best community in the county," Knick said. "Broadway's community really comes together, they support our kids and they take care of us all throughout the year."

She said on the first day of school, she always hears kids talking in the hallway about how awesome the morning greeting is. Knick said this also serves as a great way to welcome in freshman who may be nervous.

"All through the day, over the last three years that we've done this, we have not heard one negative thing from any of the kids," Knick said. "From what we've heard they think it's pretty neat that our community members would get here early in the morning and come here."

This year, Broadway High School will be returning that good cheer through a community service day. This fall, a school day will be dedicated for students to work on a project that will benefit the community.

Students can volunteer with some of the organizations that were at Tuesday's event.

"Our community does a lot to support us and to help us and so we want our kids to understand that needs to be reciprocal. That's part of being an adult is to give back especially when others are giving to you."

That community day will be known as Gobbler "Give Back" Day and will take place on October 11.