Community works together to help family affected by Thanksgiving Day house fire

Early Thursday morning, Danielle Lindamood said she remembered being woken up by her dog and seeing a red glow outside.

She said she then realized her home was on fire and rushed to get her mom and pets out of the house.

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said the home was a total loss and Lindamood lost everything inside.

Lindamood has worked at Broadway High school for the past 18 years, and now community members are trying to help take care of her family.

"When she walks around town about half the people she see's she's either taught or knows from having taught somebody, she's made an impact on this entire town," Becky Ford, band director at BHS, said. "Everybody who she's ever met know and loves Dani because she's that wonderful of a person and her family does for everybody else. It's time that we can give back."

Lindamood said she and her family are doing fine now and cannot give enough thanks for the support the community has shown so far.

She said students from Broadway High School that have long graduated have reached out to make sure she's doing fine.

Ford said several band students were at Lindamood's temporary home this week making she she's comfortable for now.

"We appreciate everything that they are doing and it is so much overwhelming good and bad but knowing I have this community backing me with people I don't even know," Lindamood said. " Its just given us hope that its going to be okay and we're gonna rebuild and its going to be good."

Ford said she is taking donations for the family at the front office of Broadway High School and is looking for clothing items, home goods, furniture, and gift cards to stores like Wal-Mart to help the family in the long run.

There are several fundraising events going on this month in Broadway for the family. One is on Dec.16 throughout the day at Gobbler Grill. A portion of the profits will be going to the Lindamood family. Another is on Tuesday, Dec.10 at the Broadway High School holiday concert.

Ford is also asking the community to nominate Lindamood for the Keith's Auto Sale Christmas Car Give away. Along with her home, Lindamood's car was also lost in the fire. You can nominate her using her school email, dlindamood@rockingham.k12.va.us, and school phone number, 540-896-7081.

Lindamood said she has stayed positive throughout the recent events and said this Thanksgiving may not have been her best one, but its her most thankful one because her family is fine.



