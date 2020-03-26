Companies who are currently hiring amid the coronavirus crisis

A new report from the Department of Labor shows that 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, quadrupling the previous record set in 1982.

With millions of people looking for work, here’s a list of companies looking to fill positions immediately:

• PepsiCo

• Dollar General - 50,000 positions

• CVS – 50,000 positions (full & part-time)

• Walgreens

• Kroger

• Instacart – Hiring 300,000

• Target: Hiring 150,000

• Amazon – 100,000 warehouses and delivery

• Walmart: 150,000 temporary/hourly workers

• Publix

• Whole Foods

• Lidl

• 7- Eleven: Hiring 20,000

• Lowe’s: Hiring 30,000

• Papa Johns: Hiring 150,000

• Domino’s

• Pizza Hut: Hiring 30,000

