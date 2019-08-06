Company behind Perkins, Marie Callender’s files for bankruptcy

The company behind Perkins and Marie Callender’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy filing was done by Perkins Group LLC in an effort to sell its business.

“Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible,” CEO Jeff Warne said in a statement to Memphis Business Journal.

The company also filed for bankruptcy eight years ago.

Sunday, the company closed 10 Perkins locations and 19 Marie Callender's locations, leaving them with a combined 370 left.

An auction will be held next month to sell off the Perkins assets.

