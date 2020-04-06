Company develops 'social distancing scoreboard,' gives Virginia a D

According to the World Health Organization, CDC, and all local health departments, social distancing is the most effective weapon we all have against COVID-19.

The disease is primarily spread by droplets from other humans when they speak or cough, so avoiding other humans and staying at home is your best bet to stay safe.

To track how each state in the United States is doing on following those guidelines, a company called Unacast has released an online scoreboard that gives each state a rating and breaks down the ratings on an county-by-county level.

To create the scorecard, Unacast says it “applied geospatial human mobility insights with its proprietary tools to create an interactive map showing mobility trends by county or by state as a way to raise awareness of and reinforce the importance of social distancing in relation to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Basically, they collect and analyze phone GPS data to see whether or not people are staying in one place, based on the average reduction of travel movement in their cell phones.

Unacast developed the grading system by “using the change in distance traveled prior to COVID-19 in comparison to present day. Areas that observe at least a 40% decrease in average distance traveled are assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibit less than 10% decrease or increase are assigned an F.”

As of Monday, the country as a whole had a C-. Virginia, on the other hand, had a D.

No state has an A, but Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, North Dakota, and Massachusetts each had a B- as of Monday.

On a locality-by-locality level, the results are a little different for Virginia.

Arlington County and Alexandria city have the best ratings for the state, each with an A rating.

In the Shenandoah Valley, every county has an F, which means there has been less than a 25% decrease in average mobility (based on distance traveled) and less than a 55% decrease in non-essential visits.

The city of Harrisonburg and the city of Winchester, though, each have C ratings.

While Harrisonburg still had less than a 25% decrease in average mobility, the data shows greater than a 70% decrease in non-essential visits, which is an A ranking for that specific category.

Staunton has an F, but Waynesboro has a D-.

Just to the east, Albemarle County and Nelson County each have C- ratings. The city of Charlottesville has a B.

There is no data available for Highland County.

You can check your county or city's rating here.