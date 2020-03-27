Company donates $175K to Red Cross, food pantries, human service agencies in Va.

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) — The parent company of Columbia Gas, NiSource Inc., is donating $175,000 in COVID-19 relief to multiple organizations across Virginia.
$75,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross of Virginia, $10,000 will go to Families Forward Virginia and $90,000 in grants will be given to local food pantries and human service agencies. Those include the following:
“Standing with the communities we serve in times of crisis is core to the mission of our company,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Archer said. “Now, as so many of our neighbors are facing anxiety and hardship, it’s important for all of us to join together in supporting organizations such as these providing essential, life-sustaining services to those most in need.”
Columbia Gas, like other utilities, has also suspended shutoffs for all customers during the pandemic, and announced that they would offer their most flexible payment plans to customers who let them know about impacts and hardships due to COVID-19.
They've also suspended late payment charges through at least May 1.
Any customer who has received a termination notice or is having trouble paying his/her bill should call 1-800-543-8911 to discuss payment arrangements and/or financial assistance programs.