Company donates $175K to Red Cross, food pantries, human service agencies in Va.

The parent company of Columbia Gas, NiSource Inc., is donating $175,000 in COVID-19 relief to multiple organizations across Virginia.

$75,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross of Virginia, $10,000 will go to Families Forward Virginia and $90,000 in grants will be given to local food pantries and human service agencies. Those include the following:





Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg and Verona



Chesterfield Food Bank, Chester



Colonial Heights Food Pantry, Colonial Heights



Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Fredericksburg



Hope Distributed Community Development, Harrisonburg



Louisa County Rescue Council, Louisa



Oasis Commission on Social Ministry, Portsmouth


