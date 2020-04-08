Company launches website to support Shenandoah Valley local businesses

A Shenandoah Valley business is launching a website designed to serve as a directory for all local businesses around the valley.

Immerge, a division of McClung Companies, announced on Wednesday that they've built a website they're calling the Shenandoah Valley Shop Local website. It can be found at here.

The website is meant to be a directory of businesses and services designed to support local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site will give the public a quick reference of what each business has available at this time.

Immerge says the free directory is a place local businesses can present their company information, updated store hours, and how they are serving the community during the Stay at Home order for Virginia.

For instance, businesses can list if they offer shopping by appointment, curbside service, pickup, delivery, virtual services, gift cards, etc.

The site also has a resource page with information on local grants, government support, business contacts, and more.

Any business that wants to be added to the website can fill out a submission form here.