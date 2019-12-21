Company says no immediate plans to open medical marijuana dispensary in Staunton

People in the valley will have to wait a little longer before being able to take advantage of a medical marijuana facility in the area.

The facility was supposed to open in the Green Hills Industry and Technology Center in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

A dispensary was scheduled to open in Staunton around the end of this year. It was one of five throughout the state scheduled to open. PharmaCann originally received the permit to open the facility, back in September 2018.

The plan was to open the facility in Greenhills Industrial Park, near Middle River Regional Jail. However, PharmaCann was supposed to merge with MedMen, a company with operations in California, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Nevada and New York.

When the deal fell through, MedMen took control of the license. On Thursday, we learned the company does not have immediate plans to operationalize the Virginia licenses.

According to property records, the land was sold from PharmaCann to MedMen earlier this month.

The city of Staunton said they were not involved in the process. They did not offer any incentives, and that it was a deal completely done in the private sector.

The city says they had done all of the approvals needed for the project, but there is not currently a building on the site.

The Board of Pharmacy said the facility needed to be operationally ready in 2019 in order to get the processing permit required for cultivation in 2020. It is unclear when the company plans to get the facility running.

