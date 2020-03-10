Concerned parents want RCPS school board to "slow down" on pilot program

Some Rockingham County school parents said they want the school board to slow down on its pilot program.

The board approved a staggered start time for middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby district, but the start time for elementary schools is still up in the air.

Parents formed the group "Parents 4 RCPS" and said they want the school board to engage the community more before making a decision.

"We take these things seriously because we want to look at it from all angles, all alternatives," said Tonya Thornton- Neaves, a parent. "It's not that we're opposed to the issue...we just want to slow the process down so we better understand a lot of the questions that have gone unanswered."

Neaves said she wants the board to consider the impact that this decision will have on parents, students, and teachers.

The board plans to vote on the issue at its next meeting.