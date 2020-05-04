Concerns for safety while performing day-to-day tasks rise as W.Va. looks to reopen

As the state of West Virginia moves to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people still raise concerns about staying safe while performing day-to-day tasks.

“We’re not going to be going about our lives in the same way,” Cofounder and Legal Council of KleenWraps, Russell Silver-Fagan said. “I think people are really looking for ways to have their own control over their own environment as opposed to taking whoever is telling them, ‘we’re cleaning, we’re doing this,’” he said.

Which is something, Dr. Clay Marsh, a COVID-19 Czar for Governor Jim Justice, reminded everyone during the virtual meeting on Friday that people can’t resume living their lives completely normal.

“As we start to re-open West Virginia, it is really important that each one of you also still continue to take personal responsibility,” he said.

With the need for gloves and sanitary wipes, there’s also a need to be responsible when it comes to being safe and not wasteful.

“If you’re lucky enough to even get your hands on gloves then that’s a single use item,” Silver-Fagan said. “Same thing with paper towels, same thing with Lysol wipes. That one instance, you then throw it out and the majority of those products can’t be recycled when they have these sorts of chemicals imbued in them,” he said.

Having that in mind, Silver-Fagan took on creating a sanitary hand grip long before the pandemic, in order to reduce waste and the spread of germs. It’s called KleenWraps. What started as a way to make gym experiences safer, turned into a way to help save lives during this pandemic and prevent people from spreading germs when using shared surfaces.

“Our product isn’t something you can throw away after you use it the first time, it’s something that you can take with you throughout your day, throughout your week, throughout your year, and it’s made to be durable and washable,” he said.

Although there are alternatives, like using the end of a sleeve, or using a washcloth, the effectiveness is less and can cause potential risks.

“It would be such a shame if we had to take all of our energy away from protection our Earth and put it toward protecting ourselves, there’s a way to do both,” Silver-Fagan said.

Dr. Marsh also reminds those in the state that continuing to take precautions is the most effective when it comes to being safe.

“If you don’t have to be outside then be at home, it means that if you can work from home then continue to do that,” he said.

