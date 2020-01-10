Conditional release approved for man accused of stealing armored vehicle

A judge has approved the conditional release of the Virginia man accused of stealing an armored vehicle and leading police on a chase in it.

Joshua Philip Yabut was arrested on June 5, 2018, after police say he took an armored vehicle from Fort Pickett while serving in the Virginia National Guard and drove it all the way to the streets of Richmond.

Yabut was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Richmond. His DUI and unauthorized use charges were set aside in Sept. 2018. He also faced a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and violation of his bond out of Nottoway County.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Nottoway County Monday morning where a judge accepted both pleas.

He had earlier been found not guilty of charges in Richmond by reason of insanity.

Attached to the judge’s order is a very detailed plan that outlines his condition of release, including where he’s going to reside, doctor’s appointments and community service. He will not be allowed to own firearms and any that were seized when he was arrested were ordered by the judge to be destroyed.

Yabut’s attorney, Amy Austin, said he has not been released from Central State Hospital yet and will not be until doctors approve.

Regular reports will be submitted to circuit court after his release, and if he disobeys any item of his release conditions, he will be taken back into custody, his attorney said.

“I think he’s relieved and eager to get started on this next phase of treatment and focused on moving forward,” said Austin.

