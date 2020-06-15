Confederate flag seen flying at high school in Henrico

School officials say they were alerted about a Confederate flag being flown at a baseball field at Douglas Freeman High School in the Henrico area.

Henrico County Public Schools says the flag was taken down after it was brought to their attention.

“This was a disgraceful and unwelcome act that in no way represents Freeman High School and Henrico County Public Schools,” Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Andy Jenks, said.

Henrico schools say they have alerted Henrico police for assistance in identifying the person or people responsible, as well as to prevent this incident from happening again.