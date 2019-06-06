Confederate monument in Harrisonburg vandalized

An investigation is underway after the Turner Ashby monument in Harrisonburg was vandalized.

Eleanor Price, with the United Daughters of the Confederacy, received a call Thursday morning that the monument had eggs, raw meat and other substances thrown at it.

"It's sad that it's gotten to the point that you have to destroy something to get attention," said Price. "It's frustrating. Everyone should respect everybody's history and work together."

The monument commemorates Confederate commander Turner Ashby, who died 157 years ago on June 6. It marks the approximate spot where he died as a memorial.

The vandals left several notes on the monument which quoted Ulysses S. Grant and Jefferson Davis.

Within hours, crews had power washed the monument and cleared the substances, but Harrisonburg police are still working to find who is behind the vandalism.

"I just want us to work together and learn to live with each other," said Price. "We can all learn about each other's heritage and history and carry our nation to be the greatest in the world."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department.