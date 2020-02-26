Confusion about who can help with alleged rabid fox

After her duck was attacked on Tuesday, February 25, a woman says she has concerns that a rabid fox is on the loose in the forest behind her home. She tried to get help from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, but says she was told it might just be hungry.

Allison Humbertson says the fox attacked her duck, Tipsy, who needed stitches, surgery and treatment for the bites she got.

Humbertson has lived out in Staunton more than 3 years, and says she knows the difference between a fox looking for food and one that may be seriously ill. Vets and her doctor urged Humbertson to start on a series of rabies shots on Tuesday, because of the fox’s behavior, and the possible transmission.

Tipsy is recovering, thanks in part to the quick actions of Humbertson, who scared off the fox, picked up her duck, and got her to the vet quickly.

“Even though I approached him and I was hitting him with a broom, he wouldn’t leave. And once I did get him away and tried to secure my animals, he was still coming out and approaching me... and approaching me... and he wouldn’t he wouldn’t stop.” Humbertson said.

Mike Fies, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says red foxes can become accustomed to people, but something may have been wrong with the animal.

“Red foxes can become very habituated to people in these urban neighborhoods and normally they still run away from people but she had actually shoo it away with them and with a broom, then there was definitely something wrong with it.” said Fies.

The department normally refers these kinds of calls to wildlife nuisance operators. Those are private companies that are authorized to put down or trap the animal.

