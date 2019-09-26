Confusion abounds surrounding downtown Charlottesville traffic direction flip

Wednesday was the first day First Street S and Second Street SW in downtown Charlottesville switched directions.

Kiara Croswell, a cashier at Modern Nosh, said the direction change came unexpectedly and will take some getting used to after being the way it was for decades.

"It's been very interesting to watch from the sidelines all day," said Croswell.

Modern Nosh is across from the intersection of Second Street SW and Water Street where the one way has been switched to go north toward the Downtown Mall. Croswell said they have been watching people go the wrong way all day from the restaurant.

"There should have been signs weeks before,” said Croswell. “While they were doing construction on it and just changing the road sings there should have been somebody directing traffic. There was nobody directing traffic whatsoever."

People who have been used to turning south on the road kept missing the new street paint, “One Way,” and “Do Not Enter” signs.

"Especially Charlottesville natives, we've been going up the same road for forever and to just switch it up on us randomly,” said Croswell. “It's not safe."

First Street S was also reversed to point south away from the Downtown Mall. Charlottesville Communications Director Brian Wheeler said this is part of a six-month pilot.

"The city responded to a citizen request to add a free trolley stop on South Street at Midway Manor,” said Wheeler. “That's to allow the free trolley to come down South Street and then cut across the Downtown Mall via Second Street."

Wheeler said the city understands people will have to adjust to the change.

"Fortunately, it's not a high-speed part of the city, so we think people will be able to see and avoid collisions," said Wheeler.

Croswell said after more people know about the switch, they will have to wait and see how well it really works.

"We're not exactly sure how that's going to impact people seeing businesses, especially down this street now,” said Croswell. “Time is going to have to tell."

Wheeler said the city is open to any feedback throughout the next six months.

Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.